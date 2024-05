Little (1-0) tossed a scoreless 10th inning out of the bullpen to pick up the win in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over Atlanta.

Little was the sixth Chicago pitcher to enter the contest, and the lefty was effective despite starting his frame with a runner on second. This was the 23-year-old's first win in the majors in his 21st career appearance. Little is still a fairly low-leverage reliever at this point, which leaves him with limited fantasy appeal.