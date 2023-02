Fulmer agreed to a contract with the Cubs on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The terms of the deal are not yet known. Fulmer's velocity and strikeouts were down a bit in 2022 but he remained mostly effective, posting a 3.39 ERA and 61:28 K:BB over 63.2 innings for the Tigers and Twins. The 29-year-old has some closing experience and could be in the mix to get some saves as part of a Cubs bullpen which isn't settled in the late innings.