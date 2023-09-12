Fulmer earned a save against the Rockies on Monday, issuing one walk and striking out two batters over two-thirds of an inning.

Fulmer was activated from the injured list Monday and was immediately thrown into the fire, taking the mound with one out in the ninth inning and Chicago holding a one-run lead. He put the first two batters he faced on base via a walk and a hit-by-pitch but rebounded in impressive fashion by fanning Harold Castro and Brenton Doyle to escape the jam. The veteran reliever's save came on the same day Cubs closer Adbert Alzolay landed on the injured list with a forearm strain, though that doesn't necessarily suggest Fulmer will be the team's top ninth-inning option moving forward. Julian Merryweather has pitched very well this season and picked up a save Sunday, but he was likely unavailable Monday after pitching each of the previous three days.