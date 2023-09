Fulmer (forearm) threw a successful bullpen session Wednesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It was his first time throwing off a mound since he landed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 26 due to a mild right forearm strain. There is not an exact timetable for Fulmer's return to the Cubs' bullpen, but he would seem to be getting close. He may be allowed to skip a minor-league rehab assignment if his side work continues to go smoothly.