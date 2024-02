Fulmer (elbow) signed a contract with the Red Sox on Thursday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Terms of the deal are unclear, but with Fulmer expected to miss 2024 following UCL revision surgery, it's likely a two-year contract or a one-year deal with an option. The veteran right-hander held a 4.42 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 65:28 K:BB across 57 innings in 2023 with the Cubs before getting injured.