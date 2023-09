Fulmer (forearm) was activated from the injured list Monday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Fulmer did not encounter any issues after landing on the injured list in late August, and he will be back in Chicago's bullpen moving forward. Closer Adbert Alzolay (forearm) was placed on the injured list in the corresponding move, so roles are set to change at the back end of the bullpen. Fulmer could be in the mix for saves, but he's likely behind a fellow reliever or two.