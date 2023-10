Fulmer underwent UCL revision surgery Thursday on his right elbow and is expected to miss the 2024 season, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

This procedure comes with brutal timing for the 30-year-old reliever, who is set to become a free agent in November. He inked a one-year, $4 million contract with the Cubs prior to the 2023 season and went on to post a 4.42 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 65:28 K:BB across 57 innings before finishing the year on the injured list because of a forearm strain.