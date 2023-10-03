The Cubs transferred Fulmer (forearm) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Fulmer had already been ruled out for the season after landing on the 15-day IL on Sept. 16 with a right forearm strain. His move to the 60-day IL was merely for procedural purposes, as the transaction opened up a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Shane Greene. Assuming he doesn't require an offseason procedure to address the forearm strain, Fulmer should be fully cleared for spring training, but he may not be attending camp as a member of the Cubs organization. The 30-year-old right-hander is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason after accruing a 4.42 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 65:28 K:BB to go with three wins, 11 holds and two saves over 57 innings in 2023.