Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Confirmed for next start
Montgomery has been confirmed as Friday's starter against the Twins, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
With the possibility that Yu Darvish (triceps) could rejoin the Cubs' rotation this weekend, there was a chance that the Cubs could move Montgomery back to the bullpen, but he will get to make at least one more start. He has a 2.02 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 35.2 innings through six starts this season.
