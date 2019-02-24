Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Feeling good after throwing session
Montgomery's shoulder feels good after throwing off a mound at about 80 percent Saturday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The southpaw missed time due to shoulder inflammation late in 2018, and shoulder stiffness has slowed his start to camp. He's trending in the right direction but is still at least a few days away from returning to game action, as he has another bullpen session scheduled for Tuesday.
