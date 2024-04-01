Tauchman will start in right field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Rockies.

After being excluded from the lineup in both of the Cubs' first two games of the season, Tauchman will make his second straight start Monday, with both coming against right-handed pitchers. At least for the time being, Tauchman seems to have secured a regular role against right-handers at the expense of Nick Madrigal, who will hit the bench for the second day in a row while Christopher Morel mans third base. The Cubs are likely to rotate Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki at designated hitter on days that Tauchman picks up starts in the outfield.