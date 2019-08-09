Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Homers twice Thursday
Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a walk, two solo home runs and three runs scored in Thursday's 12-5 win over the Reds.
Castellanos has hit the ground running with his new team, as he's now 14-for-33 with three home runs in eight games. The 27-year-old outfielder looks rejuvenated in a new environment and should be a solid fantasy contributor the rest of the way.
