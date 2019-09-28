Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Remains out Saturday
Castellanos (groin) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
Right groin tightness led to Castellanos' scratch Friday, and he will remain out Saturday as Tony Kemp gets another start in right field. It's uncertain if Castellanos will play Sunday. A free agent this winter, Castellanos has hit .289/.337/.525 with 27 homers in 151 games between Detroit and Chicago this season.
