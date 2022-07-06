Madrigal (groin) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Madrigal has been on the injured list with a left groin strain since mid-June, but he's been ramping up his activity level recently. He's hit in live batting practice and participated in base running drills over the last week and will now return to game action in Iowa. The 25-year-old will likely be cleared to rejoin the Cubs after a relatively brief rehab assignment.