Wisdom re-signed Jan. 5 with the Cubs on a minor-league contract, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.
Wisdom initially joined Chicago on a minor-league deal in late August and ended up appearing in two games for the big club during the final week of the regular season. The 29-year-old didn't impress enough to maintain his spot on the 40-man roster entering the offseason, but he'll get the chance to battle for a bench role on the Cubs' Opening Day roster during spring training. He'll likely be assigned to Triple-A Iowa to begin the 2021 season if he comes up short in his bid for a job with the big club.