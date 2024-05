Wisdom will serve as the Cubs' designated hitter and No. 7 batter in Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Wisdom is starting at DH for the third time in four games, and he looks like the role will be his for the taking for the time being after the Cubs optioned Matt Mervis to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. He should have an opportunity to see steady playing time until the Cubs get at least one of Seiya Suzuki (oblique) or Cody Bellinger (ribs) back from the injured list.