Mariners' Patrick Wisdom: Back in bench role

Wisdom is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

After making five consecutive starts at third base from June 6 through Wednesday and going 2-for-18 with two walks and a run during that stretch, Wisdom has been relegated to the bench for the Mariners' subsequent four contests. Miles Mastrobuoni has stepped in as Seattle's new top option at third base since coming off the 60-day injured list Wednesday, but he'll likely shift into a utility role once J.P. Crawford (hand) makes his expected return from the 10-day IL this coming Tuesday. Seattle could designate Wisdom for assignment in order to clear room on the roster for Crawford.