Mariners' Patrick Wisdom: Hits first homer of season

Wisdom went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a second run scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Mets.

Wisdom has seen sporadic playing time since he recovered from an oblique injury that sidelined him for more than a month. The homer Tuesday was his first long ball and third hit over seven contests this year. Wisdom is batting .167 with four RBI, two runs scored, one double and no stolen bases over 19 plate appearances. He's unlikely to carve out an everyday role in the long run, but he should be able to pick up some extra time while Josh Naylor (back spasms) gets back to full health.