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Mariners' Patrick Wisdom: Drawing third straight start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wisdom will start at third base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Orioles.

The Mariners will include Wisdom in the starting nine for third game in a row, with his uptick in playing time coinciding with J.P. Crawford being on the bench for all of those contests due to a bruised hand. Crawford is viewed as day-to-day, and assuming he's able to rejoin the lineup within the next few days, Wisdom will soon be headed back into a reserve role. The 34-year-old Wisdom hasn't been able to do much with his opportunities so far this season, slashing .143/.200/.286 with a 43.3 percent strikeout rate over 30 plate appearances in 10 games with Seattle.

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