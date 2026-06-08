Mariners' Patrick Wisdom: Drawing third straight start

Wisdom will start at third base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Orioles.

The Mariners will include Wisdom in the starting nine for third game in a row, with his uptick in playing time coinciding with J.P. Crawford being on the bench for all of those contests due to a bruised hand. Crawford is viewed as day-to-day, and assuming he's able to rejoin the lineup within the next few days, Wisdom will soon be headed back into a reserve role. The 34-year-old Wisdom hasn't been able to do much with his opportunities so far this season, slashing .143/.200/.286 with a 43.3 percent strikeout rate over 30 plate appearances in 10 games with Seattle.