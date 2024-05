Wisdom went 3-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 5-4 win over the Pirates.

Wisdom reached four times during the extra-inning win and belted a solo homer off Aroldis Chapman in the 10th frame. With Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki healthy, starts will likely come at a premium for Wisdom despite slashing .321/.441/.679 across 34 plate appearances this season.