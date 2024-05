Wisdom is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.

Wisdom had served as the Cubs' designated hitter in three of the past four games, going 4-for-11 with a home run, a double, two two walks, two RBI, three runs and two stolen bases during that stretch. Christopher Morel will get a day out of the field and will be deployed at DH, but Wisdom could have a hold on a near-everyday role until Seiya Suzuki (oblique) returns from the injured list.