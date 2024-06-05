Wisdom went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the White Sox.

Wisdom provided a game-tying blast as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning after replacing Michael Busch. Over his previous 15 games, Wisdom had gone just 4-for-31 (.129) with two doubles, three RBI and 11 strikeouts. He's now slashing .230/.304/.475 with three homers, 11 RBI, seven runs scored and three stolen bases over 69 plate appearances this season. Wisdom's slump during May didn't help his cause to see more than a short-side platoon role, primarily at first base with Busch.