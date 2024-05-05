Wisdom went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Brewers.

Wisdom, who exceeded 20 homers each of the past three seasons, finally got on the board with his first long ball of 2024. He also added his second steal of the season, and his second steal since the calendar flipped to May. Wisdom has totaled just 20 at-bats since he returned from the injured list April 18, as most of his playing time has come against left-handed pitching, though he's now been the DH in two of the Cubs' last three games versus opposing right-handers.