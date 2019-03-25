Strop (hamstring) is scheduled to pitch against the Red Sox on Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Strop has been nursing a hamstring strain but is ready to return to game action. Barring any setbacks, the veteran reliever should be ready to ready to go by Opening Day. He figures to see save chances early in the season while Brandon Morrow (elbow) remains sidelined.

