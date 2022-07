Ortega went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 win over the Pirates. He was also caught stealing.

Ortega led off in this one and managed his fifth home run of the season in the third inning. The left-handed hitting outfielder is still sitting regularly against southpaws, with the likes of Christopher Morel and Nelson Velazquez gobbling up more starts on those occasions. Ortega can still deliver some fantasy value versus righties, however, as he has an .802 OPS against them since 2020.