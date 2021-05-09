Miller (back) struck out five over three shutout innings Sunday in a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa. He allowed one baserunner on a walk in the 47-pitch appearance in what was ultimately a combined no-hitter for Iowa.

Before he was placed on the 10-day injured list in late April with a back strain, Miller hadn't pitched more than an inning in any of his three appearances out of the Chicago bullpen. The fact that the Cubs were seemingly willing to turn Miller loose without restriction in his first rehab outing suggests he won't be in line for an extended stay in the minors. He'll likely get a few days to rest up from Sunday's outing before the Cubs decide whether to bring him back from the IL ahead of next weekend's series in Detroit.