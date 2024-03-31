Miller (1-0) tossed two scoreless innings to earn the win in relief during Saturday's 7-6, 10-inning victory over the White Sox. He struck out one.

Detroit starter Kenta Maeda was tagged for six runs over 3.1 innings, but the Detroit bullpen was lights out the rest of the way, punctuated by Miller at the end. The righty has now tossed three scoreless innings across the team's first two games, so he may be unavailable Sunday. However, Miller looks like he'll be a heavily used and valuable reliver for the Tigers moving forward.