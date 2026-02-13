Cubs' Shelby Miller: Nets two-year deal from Cubs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cubs signed Miller to a two-year, $2.5 million contract Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Miller will finish his Tommy John and flexor surgery rehab with the Cubs in 2026 before joining their bullpen in 2027. The right-hander will be 36 at that point, but he was excellent in 2025 between the Diamondbacks and Brewers before getting injured, posting a 2.74 ERA and 54:15 K:BB over 46 frames while notching 10 saves.
More News
-
Brewers' Shelby Miller: Requires UCL, flexor surgery•
-
Brewers' Shelby Miller: Hopeful of avoiding full UCL repair•
-
Brewers' Shelby Miller: Slated for UCL surgery•
-
Brewers' Shelby Miller: Out for season with UCL sprain•
-
Brewers' Shelby Miller: Dealing with elbow issue•
-
Brewers' Shelby Miller: Leaves game with trainer•