Manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that the Cubs have shut down Miller's (elbow) rehab, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Miller has been on the shelf all season while working his way back from the second Tommy John procedure of his career, but the Cubs no longer believe it's worth pushing him to join the team's bullpen before the end of the year. The 35-year-old will now look to get healthy for the start of the 2027 campaign and provide stability to a Chicago bullpen that hasn't been very reliable this season.