Cubs' Shelby Miller: Facing hitters in Arizona

The Cubs announced Wednesday that Miler (elbow) has been throwing off a mound and facing hitters at the team's complex in Arizona, MLB.com reports.

Miller has seemingly progressed about as well as the Cubs could have hoped since undergoing surgery Oct. 13 to repair a torn right UCL and flexor tendon. Though the Cubs' main focus is ensuring that Miller is back to 100 percent heading into spring training, he looks like he could have a chance at making it back from the 60-day injured list at some point in September. A clearer target date for his return could emerge once he eventually moves his rehab program from Arizona to Chicago.