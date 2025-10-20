Brewers' Shelby Miller: Requires UCL, flexor surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller is likely to miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season after undergoing UCL and flexor tendon surgery Oct. 13, MLB.com reports.
Miller had been hopeful of a less invasive procedure that would give him a chance to return before the end of the 2026 campaign, but ultimately he's unlikely to pitch again until 2027. It's the second UCL repair for Miller, who had Tommy John surgery in May 2017. He's an impending free agent after posting a 2.74 ERA and 54:15 K:BB over 46 innings between the Diamondbacks and Brewers this season.
