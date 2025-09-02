Brewers' Shelby Miller: Dealing with elbow issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller exited Monday's 10-8 loss to the Phillies early with a right elbow injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Miller felt something "pop" in his elbow, leading to an early departure, which certainly doesn't sound good. The right-hander may be set for an extended absence, but more information on his status will likely come in the near future.
