Cubs' Shelby Miller: Kicks off rehab assignment

Miller (elbow) began a rehab assignment Sunday at Triple-A Iowa, striking out two batters while allowing one run on two hits and no walks.

Miller has made remarkable progress in his recovery from Oct. 13 surgery to repair a torn right UCL tendon and flexor tendon. Though a complex procedure of that nature would normally keep a pitcher out for a full season, Miller would appear to have a strong chance at returning from the 60-day injured list by late August or early September after moving through his throwing progression without any setbacks and advancing to the final stage of his recovery process. Miller will stockpile appearances and will likely need to pitch on consecutive days at Iowa at some point over the next few weeks before the Cubs consider adding him to the big-league bullpen.