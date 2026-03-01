Cubs' Shelby Miller: Goes on 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cubs placed Miller (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Sunday.
Miller inked a two-year, $2.5 million contract with Chicago earlier this month, but as expected, he will begin the 2026 campaign on the IL. The 35-year-old underwent UCL and flexor tendon surgery on his right elbow Oct. 13 and is expected to miss the entire 2026 season. In a corresponding move, the Cubs claimed infielder Ben Cowles off waivers from the Blue Jays.
