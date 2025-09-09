Miller will undergo surgery in the coming weeks to repair the torn UCL in his right elbow, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's unclear whether it will be Tommy John surgery -- which would be Miller's second -- but even if it isn't there's a good chance he won't be ready to pitch again until 2027. The righty posted a 2.74 ERA and 54:15 K:BB over 46 innings between the Diamondbacks and Brewers this season and will be a free agent this offseason.