Miller (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets. He walked two and struck out four.

Miller has been great so far, as he's now logged six scoreless innings and six strikeouts across four appearances. While he's not the official closer yet, Miller could push his way into the role if he continues to pitch this well. The veteran righty only has one MLB save, however, which came last season with the Dodgers, so he doesn't have a ton of experience closing out games. For now, Miller will be locked in as an excellent setup option who could see some save opportunities here and there in a fluid Detroit bullpen.