Miller recorded a 2.70 ERA and 10 strikeouts across 6.2 innings this spring and is set for an Opening Day bullpen role in Detroit.

Miller didn't see a ton of work this spring, though he was effective. The veteran righty joined the Tigers on a one-year, $3 million contract in December, and he should slot into a fairly high-leverage role. While Alex Lange is set to close games for now, he struggled with command in 2023, meaning that Miller could emerge as an option for saves at some point if he pitches well. At the very least, he should be a decent source of holds and solid ratios.