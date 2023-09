Miller will start Sunday's game against the Mariners, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Miller will make his first start since 2019 as he serves as an opener for the series finale in Seattle. The veteran right-hander has a 2.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 36:18 K:BB across 36 frames this season and should cover an inning or two Sunday. Ryan Yarbrough and Gavin Stone are poised to follow Miller as Los Angeles' bulk pitcher, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.