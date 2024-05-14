Imanaga did not factor into the decision Monday against Atlanta, allowing seven hits and three walks over five shutout innings. He struck out eight.

With his five shutout frames Monday, Imanaga shaved his ERA down to 0.96, a sterling mark for his first 46.2 major league innings. However, the Atlanta offense made the Cubs lefty work hard for his scoreless night as they had 10 baserunners and drew three walks, both setting season-highs allowed for Imanaga. He draws a much easier opponent in his next start, scheduled against Pittsburgh at home this upcoming weekend.