Imanaga (5-0) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over the Mets. He allowed three hits and a walk, while striking out seven.

Imanaga continued the amazing start to his MLB career, as he now has a stellar 0.78 ERA across 34.2 innings to go along with 35 strikeouts. The lefty has allowed zero earned runs in four of his six appearances so far, and the most he's allowed in an outing was the two earned runs he gave up back on April 20. While it seems unlikely that Imanaga will be able to keep up this incredible pace, it does look like he's already cemented himself as a fantasy star this season. He'll look to keep rolling in his next scheduled start, which is penciled in for Tuesday against the Padres.