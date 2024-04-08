Imanaga pitched four scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out three batters in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.

Imanaga was off to a stellar start Sunday before the game went into a nearly three-hour rain delay, prematurely bringing his outing to a close. The left-hander has now opened the 2024 campaign and his Cubs career with 10 scoreless frames while recording 12 punchouts. Imanaga is tentatively set to return to the mound Saturday on the road versus Seattle.