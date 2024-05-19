Imanaga came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Pirates, scattering four hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The 30-year-old lefty was locked in a pitcher's duel with Bailey Falter, preventing either starter from getting a decision, but Imanaga still impressed. He generated 22 swinging strikes among his 88 pitches, and he now sports a 0.84 ERA -- the lowest mark in history through a pitcher's first nine career MLB starts. Imanaga will also take a 0.91 WHIP and 58:9 K:BB through 53.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in St. Louis.