Imanaga (10-10) picked up the win in Friday's 12-2 rout over the Pirates, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw delivered his 13th quality start of the season on 100 pitches (60 strikes). Imanaga has put together an effective second half, and over 10 starts since the All-Star break he's produced a 5-2 record with a 3.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 51:10 K:BB through 54.1 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his net outing, which lines up to come at home next week against Atlanta.