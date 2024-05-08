Imanaga didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against San Diego, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk across seven innings. He struck out eight.

Imanaga allowed more than five hits for the first time this season and tied his season worst earned run total but it was hardly a disappointing start for the first-year MLB'er, who's arguably been the best starter in baseball. He blanked the Padres through seven innings but allowed an infield single to Luis Arraez then a homer to Jurickson Profar in the eighth before being pulled. Imanaga has fanned seven or more batters in three straight starts and the Cubs are 7-0 when he's on the bump. The lefty is tentatively scheduled to make his next start Tuesday in Atlanta.