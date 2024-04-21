Imanaga (3-0) earned the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins. He struck out five and gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits and no walks across six innings.

The Japanese right-hander finally surrendered his first earned runs of the season Saturday, but he still pitched well and delivered his second quality start. Imanaga generated 17 swinging strikes on 92 pitches and didn't issue a walk for the third time in four outings. He has a 0.84 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 21:2 K:BB over 21.1 innings.