Imanaga (5-1) took the loss Wednesday versus the Brewers, allowing seven runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out one over 4.1 innings.

Imanaga's last scheduled start was rained out, and instead of pushing him back, the Cubs opted to build in some extra rest for the southpaw. That plan appears to have backfired, as the seven runs he allowed Wednesday matched the total he'd given up in his first nine starts combined. His ERA rose from 0.84 to 1.86, and he's added a 1.00 WHIP and 59:10 K:BB across 58 innings through his first 10 big-league starts. Imanaga will look to shake off his first poor outing when he next takes the mound, which is tentatively projected to be a home start versus the White Sox.