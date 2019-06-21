Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Allows three runs in spot start
Chatwood allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk across four innings in a no-decision Thursday against the Mets. He recorded one strikeout.
Chatwood allowed an unearned run in the second inning before surrendering a two-run home run to Pete Alonso in the third. Although he put runners on base at a high rate and recorded just the lone punchout, he induced eight groundball outs to help him avoid further damage. Chatwood was outshone by rookie Adbert Alzolay, who picked up the win in relief, and the latter could get the next turn in Kyle Hendricks' vacated spot in the rotation. In that scenario, the veteran would remain in his role as a long reliever and occasional opener.
