The Cubs purchased Ladendorf's contract from the High Point Rockers of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on Monday and assigned him to Triple-A Iowa, Steve Shutt of the Rockers' official site reports.

Ladendorf, who had been serving as a player-coach for the Rockers, will make his return to affiliated ball for the first time since September 2019, when he had been playing for the Rays' Triple-A affiliate in Durham before getting released. The 33-year-old infield has previously seen big-league action with Oakland in 2015 and 2016, producing a .123 average over 68 career plate appearances.