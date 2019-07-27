Rays' Tyler Ladendorf: Links up with Rays
Ladendorf signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ladendorf hasn't appeared in the majors since 2016, when he hit .083 in 45 games (50 plate appearances) with the Athletics. He'll serve as organizational depth.
