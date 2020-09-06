site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Tyson Miller: Called up by Cubs
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Miller was recalled by the Cubs for Game 2 of the team's doubleheader with the Cardinals on Saturday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Miller was called up for the second time this season in order to give the Cubs another out of the bullpen for Saturday's nightcap.
